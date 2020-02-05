CBS Orders Comedy Pilots From ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Writers, ‘Will & Grace’ Creators

CBS has picked up three more multi-camera pilots and one single-camera comedy pilot for the 2020-2021 season.

The first hails from writers and executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the co-creators of “Will & Grace.” Their CBS pilot is titled “Please Hold for Frankie Wolfe.” Wolfe is described as an unfiltered, irreverent, powerful businesswoman with no personal life. When Frankie’s impossibly fragile and neurotic sister, Tommie, abandons Quincy – an incredibly bright inner-city child who Tommie attempted to foster – Frankie is faced with the choice of taking him in or casting him back out. Universal Television will produce the project.

The next pilot is an untitled comedy from executive producers and writers Corinne Kingsbury, John Francis Daley, and Jonathan Goldstein. Kingsbury most recently created the CW series “In the Dark,” while Daley and Goldstein are best known for writing the screenplay for the blockbuster Marvel film “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

In the pilot, Penelope’s career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband’s. They decide to call on Penelope’s young single mom, Georgia, to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment will also executive produce along with Wendi Trilling. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The third multi-cam pilot is titled “The Three of Us” from writer and executive producer Frank Pines. In the series, adult siblings who are children of divorce must circle the wagons when their sister’s husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage. James Corden, Ben Winston, and Jeff Grosvenor of Fulwell 73 will also executive produce. CBS Television Studios, where Fulwell is under a development deal, will produce.

Finally, the single-cam project is “Ghosts,” an adaptation of the BBC One series of the same name. In the show, a struggling young couple’s dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman will write and executive produce the American adaptation. Original series creators Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas will executive produce along with Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen of Monumental Television and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios.