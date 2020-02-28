CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Ghosts’ Casts Brandon Scott Jones (EXCLUSIVE)

Brandon Scott Jones has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot “Ghosts.”

The single-camera comedy is an adaptation of the BBC One series of the same name. It follows a struggling young couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

Jones will play Isaac, a well-meaning but pompous and long-winded Militiaman and statesman who died in the late 1700s of dysentery. Jones most recently appeared in multiple episodes of “The Good Place” and the critically-acclaimed Comedy Central series “The Other Two.” He is also known for roles on shows like “Broad City,” “Girls,” and “Difficult People.” His feature credits include “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” opposite Melissa McCarthy and “Isn’t It Romantic” with Rebel Wilson. He previously sold a supernatural comedy pilot to Pop TV and is developing a comedy series at NBC.

He is repped by CAA, Imagine Artists Management, and Gray Krauss.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman will write and executive produce the American adaptation. Original series creators Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas will executive produce along with Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen of Monumental Television and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios.