×

CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Ghosts’ Casts Brandon Scott Jones (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brandon Scott Jones
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Brandon Scott Jones has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot “Ghosts.”

The single-camera comedy is an adaptation of the BBC One series of the same name. It follows a struggling young couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

Jones will play Isaac, a well-meaning but pompous and long-winded Militiaman and statesman who died in the late 1700s of dysentery. Jones most recently appeared in multiple episodes of “The Good Place” and the critically-acclaimed Comedy Central series “The Other Two.” He is also known for roles on shows like “Broad City,” “Girls,” and “Difficult People.” His feature credits include “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” opposite Melissa McCarthy and “Isn’t It Romantic” with Rebel Wilson. He previously sold a supernatural comedy pilot to Pop TV and is developing a comedy series at NBC.

He is repped by CAA, Imagine Artists Management, and Gray Krauss.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman will write and executive produce the American adaptation. Original series creators Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas will executive produce along with Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen of Monumental Television and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios.

More TV

  • Brandon Scott Jones

    CBS Comedy Pilot 'Ghosts' Casts Brandon Scott Jones (EXCLUSIVE)

    Brandon Scott Jones has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot “Ghosts.” The single-camera comedy is an adaptation of the BBC One series of the same name. It follows a struggling young couple whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many [...]

  • Mario Lopez Sheryl Underwood Daytime Emmys

    How the Daytime Emmys Expanded With a Content Boom and Desire for More Celebration

    National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences president and CEO Adam Sharp hopes that spreading the Daytime Emmys out over three nights this year will give more winners their due — and the audience a chance to breathe. The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place June 12-14 at the Pasadena Convention Center, adding an [...]

  • Steve Blackman arrives at the Los

    ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Showrunner Steve Blackman Inks Overall Deal With Netflix

    Steve Blackman, best known for creating last year’s breakout Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” has signed a multi-year overall deal with the streamer. Under the deal, Blackman and his Borderline Entertainment production banner will write and produce series and other projects exclusively for Netflix, while continuing to serve as showrunner and executive producer on the [...]

  • Netflix in Nigeria

    Netflix's Head of African Originals Lays Out Streamer's Plans for the Continent (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos and a team of high-level executives have spent the week crisscrossing the African continent, wooing local creators and touting plans to thrust the continent center-stage as the streaming giant’s first African original series, “Queen Sono,” drops worldwide on Friday. Sarandos took the mic at a splashy event in Lagos [...]

  • STATION 19 - "I Know This

    TV Ratings: 'Station 19' Hits 5-Week Viewership High, ABC Wins Thursday

    “Station 19” delivered a 5-week Live+Same Day viewership high, as ABC came out on top of the TV ratings race on Thursday night. The “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff scored a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 (the same as last week) and drew 6.5 million total viewers, the largest audience of the night and its highest tally [...]

  • The Olympic Rings adorn an event

    Coronavirus Threatens to Wipe Out Millions in Olympic Spending

    Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics is months away from starting, and yet one of the event’s most critical races has already begun: Can the people who organize this unique global gathering outrun the growing effects of the illness known as the coronavirus? There is a large group that believes it may not. Japan, which will host the [...]

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Stock Markets Log Historic Losses as Coronavirus Selloff Accelerates

    U.S. corporate giants are the teeth of another wild ride on Wall Street as investors brace for the end of a week of historic losses for the Dow and other major indices. AT&T, Apple, Comcast and Disney saw declines in the 3%-5% range in early trading on Friday as global markets react to spiking fears [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad