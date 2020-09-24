CBS All Access Orders True Crime Comedy Docuseries ‘For Heaven’s Sake’

CBS All Access has given out a series order to the comedic documentary series “For Heaven’s Sake.”

Created by and starring Mike Mildon and Jackson Rowe, the series will follow the search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in the winter of 1934. While local police searched the nearby woods and dredged the adjacent lake, Harold was never found nor heard from again. The case was unceremoniously closed as a likely suicide. 85 years later, his great-great-nephew, Mike, attempts to solve the case, with the help of his extended family and true-crime-obsessed best friend, Jackson.

Mildon and Rowe will also executive produce alongside Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault from “American Vandal,” Joe Farrell of Funny Or Die, and Jonas Prupas and Courtney Dobbins of Muse Entertainment.

“We were struck by how fascinating and complex this very real 80-year-old cold case is. And by how ill-equipped Mike and Jackson are to solve it,” said Yacenda and Perrault.

The series will be directed by Tim Johnson. The series will be produced by Muse Entertainment in association with Funny Or Die, CBS Television Studios and CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster.

“The true-crime genre may never be the same as best friends Mike and Jackson rely on their real-life bond and total lack of crime-solving experience to try and figure out what happened to Mike’s great-great uncle Harold,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access. “We couldn’t be in better hands than with this hilarious duo, ‘American Vandal’s’ brilliant Tony and Dan at the helm as executive producers, alongside the tremendous teams at Muse Entertainment and Funny Or Die, as we continue to expand our comedy slate.”