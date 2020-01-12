CBS All Access Orders ‘Mr. Magoo,’ ‘George of the Jungle,’ ‘Lassie’ Reboots

CBS All Access is further building out its animation lineup with reboots of three classic shows.

New editions of “Mr. Magoo,” “George of the Jungle,” and “Lassie” will all be available on the streamer beginning Jan. 17. The new series hail from DreamWorks Animation’s Classic Media. The announcement was made during the All Access portion of CBS day at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response from our subscribers in just the few months since CBS All Access began offering children’s programming,” said Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer of ViacomCBS and President and CEO of CBS Interactive. “Bringing new editions of legendary classics like ‘Lassie,’ ‘George of the Jungle,’ and ‘Mr. Magoo’ to the service is a fantastic benchmark for CBS All Access, and we look forward to continuing to expand our offering for families.”

All Access first began rolling out animated kids’ programming in November from different studio partners, with Nickelodeon shows to stream on the service this month.

All Access also announced an animated variety news series titled “Tooning Out the News.” That project hails from executive producers Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, RJ Fried, and Tim Luecke. All four currently collaborate on Showtime’s “Our Cartoon President,” while Colbert and Licht also work together on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“The minute the imaginators at ‘Tooning Out the News’ decked their bleeding edge ideation bizmeth, I knew that the news jackers were ripe for our freemium growth hack pivot,” said Colbert. “Let’s go Omnichannel for UTTR! I also couldn’t be prouder to be working with my old friend, James Smartwood. Go get ‘em, Jimbo!”

The show will provide short daily segments leading up to a weekly full episode featuring a cast of animated characters mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers.

“This brilliant creative team is truly breaking new ground, marrying daily headline events with animation, to create their own unique spin on today’s news coverage, said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content for All Access. “Whether you come for your daily dose or the full length episode at the end of the week, CBS All Access is the perfect destination for this innovative, comedic look at our culture of ‘Breaking News’ overload, and we are thrilled to be in business with these phenomenal creative minds from within the ViacomCBS family.

CBS TV Studios first got into animation with “Our Cartoon President,” which was spawned from a recurring bit on “The Late Show.” The studio is also currently prepping two animated “Star Trek” shows — one for Nickelodeon from Kevin and Dan Hageman and the upcoming “Star Trek: Lower Decks” for All Access from “Rick and Morty” head writer Mike McMahan. CBS TV Studios’ senior vice president of comedy development Alec Botnick was promoted in October to head up animation for the studio as well.