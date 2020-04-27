Banijay Rights Sets Out Leadership Team on Cathy Payne’s First Day as CEO

Distributor Banijay Rights has unveiled its operational and financial leadership team under new CEO Cathy Payne, with Roisin Thomas continuing as COO and Endemol Shine International’s (ESI) John Richards joining as CFO.

Both report into Payne, the former CEO of ESI, who started in her new role at Banijay Rights on Monday.

Former Banijay Rights CEO Tim Mutimer was confirmed last week as moving across to the role of executive VP for sales and acquisitions for EMEA.

Banijay Rights’ parent company, Banijay Group, is in the process of acquiring Endemol Shine in a $2.2 billion deal, which should be complete once the takeover clears regulatory hurdles this summer.

Thomas has been COO at Banijay Rights since 2015, having joined Zodiak Media back in 2011 before its merger with Banijay Group, where she worked as chief of staff to two successive group CEOs. She started her career as a corporate media lawyer and spent over five years at media law firm Olswang.

Thomas will support Payne in developing and implementing Banijay Rights’ overarching business strategy.

Richards will re-team with Payne, having been CFO of ESI since 2015, and before that, finance director of Endemol Worldwide Distribution.

There, he was responsible for providing direction and leadership for the finance team and working with CEO, Cathy Payne, to help achieve growth.

Having also worked for four years as finance director of Tiger Aspect Productions and Darlow Smithson Productions, Richards led the merger of both companies into Endemol Group in 2009 following their sale by IMG. Before that, Richards spent over seven years with IMG having qualified at PWC in 2000.

Payne said: “In Roisin and John, we have the perfect mix of financial acumen, operational nous and extensive industry knowledge, making us well-prepared for the future. I look forward to getting started with the new team today.”

Banijay Rights’ stable of formats includes “Survivor” and “Fort Boyard” though to “Wife Swap,”, “Location Location Location,” and “SAS Who Dares Wins.”