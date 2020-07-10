Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films Sets First-Look TV Deal at FX

Cate Blanchett and her Dirty Films production company have signed a first-look TV deal with FX Productions.

Dirty Films is headed by Blanchett along with Andrew Upton and Coco Francini. News of the deal comes after Blanchett and Francini served as executive producers on the FX on Hulu limited series “Mrs. America,” in which Blanchett starred as Phyllis Schlafly. The agreement covers all scripted and unscripted programming for FX, as well as potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

“Cate Blanchett is a legendary talent and it was little surprise that her first role as an Executive Producer and star in an American television program – ‘Mrs. America’ – was such an overwhelming success,” said Gina Balian, president of original programming for FX Entertainment. “Cate, Andrew and Coco are equally talented at crafting and producing incredible stories and we welcome this opportunity to support their future television projects under this overall agreement.”

“Mrs. America” received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, holding a 95% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is considered a strong contender for the upcoming Emmy Awards as well.

Dirty Films is an independent film and television production company, founded by Upton and Blanchett. In 2020, LA-based producer Francini joined as a partner. The company’s film credits include “The Truth,” “Carol,” “Little Fish,” and “The Turning.” Dirty Films is also producing the upcoming Netflix series “Stateless.”

“We are excited to continue working with John (Landgraf), Eric (Schrier), Gina and the entire brilliant team at FX,” the Dirty Films partners said in a joint statement. “Through our collaboration on ‘Mrs. America,’ we’ve experienced firsthand their enthusiasm for robust conversations, and their unwavering support for bold and ambitious entertainment.”

CAA negotiated the deal on behalf of Dirty Films.