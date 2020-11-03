‘Castle Rock’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Hulu

“Castle Rock” has been canceled after two seasons at Hulu.

The anthology drama series was based on the works of Stephen King, including “Misery” and “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption.” The show was set in the fictional Maine town, which served as the setting for several notable King stories.

The first season of starred Andre Holland, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, Scott Glenn, Jane Levy and Terry O’Quinn. The second season starred Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, and Matthew Alan. News of the cancellation comes over a year since the premiere of Season 2, which dropped in October 2019.

The show hailed from executive producers and showrunners Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason. JJ Abrams, Mark Lafferty, Ben Stephenson, Liz Glotzer, and King also served as executive producers. Bad Robot Prods.produced in association with Warner Bros Television. Hulu also previously aired the limited series “11.22.63,” which was also based on a book by King.

Several other series inspired by King’s work are either in the works or have aired in recent years. HBO Max has ordered a series titled “Overlook” that is inspired by “The Shining,” which is also being produced by Bad Robot. The Audience Network series “Mr. Mercedes,” based on King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, is currently streaming all three of its seasons on Peacock.

CBS All Access is prepping a limited series based on King’s “The Stand,” while HBO recently aired a limited series based on “The Outsider.” There had been plans for a “Dark Tower” series at Amazon, but that project ultimately did not move forward.