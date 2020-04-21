Cast4Good Initiative to Stage Virtual TV Panels in Aid of COVID-19, Starting With ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cast4Good, the recently-launched initiative aimed at raising funds to help combat COVID-19, is set to stage a series of television panels in aid of various coronavirus-related charitable organizations.

Starting April 21 with a “Roswell, New Mexico” panel, Cast4Good is uniting cast members from TV show and movies for one-hour, virtual discussions and fan Q&As that audiences can watch and participate in from home. Proceeds raised from the ticket sales for the panels will be donated to the individual charity organization being highlighted.

The “Roswell” panel will feature a conversation with the cast, as well as the show’s creator and producer, followed by one-on-one video chats with cast members via the digital platform Looped. Proceeds from the inaugural event are being donated to Feeding America and its COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Cast4Good initiative was launched last week by Todd Krim, who most recently worked on the “World Is In Our Hands” social media campaign to support the UN Environment Programme’s ActNow campaign, which featured the likes of Antonio Banderas, Joaquin Phoenix, Susan Sarandon and Rosario Dawson.

“With so many of us forced to stay home during the current pandemic, more than ever, people everywhere are turning to their favorite movies & TV shows. I created Cast4Good as a way to build a global sense of community and communication between the fans themselves and their favorite stars. We wanted to engage audiences in a new and exciting way, at the same time seamlessly giving back to worthy causes. All while providing some much-needed positivity and joy in these extraordinarily isolating times” said Krim in a statement.