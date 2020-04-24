Cassian Andor Disney Plus Series Adds Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough

The untitled Cassian Andor series at Disney Plus is continuing to build out its cast.

Variety has confirmed that both Denise Gough and Genevieve O’Reilly have joined the show, which will serve as a prequel to the film “Rogue One.” O’Reilly will reprise the role of Mon Motha, whom she played in “Rogue One,” while the details of Gough’s character are being kept under wraps. Both actresses appeared in the film “The Kid Who Would Be King.”

Gough is a two-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony nominee. Her screen credits include “A Dark Place” and “Juliet, Naked.” She was also cast in the “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot that ultimately did not move forward at HBO. She is repped by UTA in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the U.K.

In addition to appearing in “Rogue One,” O’Reilly voiced Mon Mothma in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” Her other credits include “Glitch,” “Tin Star,” and “Banished.” She is repped by United Agents.

It was previously announced that Diego Luna would return as Andor, while Alan Tudyk will once again play K-2SO, Andor’s droid sidekick. Variety exclusively reported last week that both Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller have also been cast.

In addition, Tony Gilroy is now officially the showrunner on the series, taking over for Stephen Schiff. Variety exclusively reported on Gilroy’s involvement with the show last October, at which time he was said to be working alongside Schiff. Gilroy is credited as the co-writer on “Rogue One,” having supervised extensive reshoots of the film that went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Disney had previously indicated the show would debut in 2021, but it is unknown if the recent industry-wide shutdown caused but he COVID-19 pandemic will alter the premiere. Same goes for a production start date, which is still unknown due to the pandemic.

The show focuses on Rebel agent Andor prior to the events of “Rogue One” in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. The show had been described as a “spy thriller” when plans for it were first revealed.

“The Mandalorian” was the first “Star Wars” live-action series, which debuted on Disney Plus at launch on November. There are several other such shows in development, including an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. Variety reported on Wednesday that “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland is currently developing a female-centric “Star Wars” series as well.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke this news.

(Pictured: Genevieve O’Reilly, left; Denise Gough, right)