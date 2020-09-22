Cassian Andor Disney Plus Series Taps ‘Black Mirror’ Alum Toby Haynes to Direct

There’s been another change behind the scenes at one of the Disney Plus “Star Wars” shows.

“Black Mirror” alumnus Toby Haynes has been tapped to direct the first three episodes of the “Rogue One” spinoff series centered around Cassian Andor, Variety has confirmed. Tony Gilroy, who helmed the original film, had previously been in line to direct.

The untitled show focuses on Rebel agent Andor prior to the events of “Rogue One” in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. The show has been described as a “spy thriller” when plans for it were first revealed last year. It was also previously announced that Diego Luna would return as Andor, while Alan Tudyk is set to reprise his role as K-2SO, Andor’s droid sidekick.

Gilroy was brought in to write the pilot and direct multiples episodes, as Variety exclusively reported in Oct. last year, however, according to sources he was forced to step down from his directorial duties due to COVID-19 travel issues. The series is set to be shot in the U.K., and Gilroy will remain on board as showrunner and executive producer. Gilroy was originally supposed to showrun alongside Stephen Schiff, but the latter is no longer in that position.

Back in April, it was also confirmed that Denise Gough and Genevieve O’Reilly were joining the series. Details of Gough’s character are still being kept closely guarded, while O’Reilly will reprise her “Rogue One” role of Mon Mothma.

Haynes is best known for helming the “USS Callister” episode of “Black Mirror” from 2017. His other credits include “Sherlock,” “Doctor Who” and the upcoming Gillian Flynn Amazon series “Utopia.”

Deadline first reported the Haynes news.