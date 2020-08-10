‘Star Wars’: Cassian Andor Disney Plus Series Casts Adria Arjona

Adria Arjona has been cast in the upcoming Cassian Andor series at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed.

Arjona joins previously announced series lead Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, both of whom will reprise their roles from the “Star Wars” film “Rogue One.” Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough are also set to appear in the show, as will Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller. Details on Arjona’s role in the series are being kept under wraps.

Reps for Disney did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Arjona most recently starred in the Netflix action film “6 Underground” and will also appear in the upcoming “Morbius” film opposite Jared Leto. She has also appeared in films such as “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and “Triple Frontier.” Her past TV roles include “True Detective” at HBO, “Good Omens” at Amazon, and “Emerald City” at NBC.

She is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Tony Gilroy is the showrunner on the series, taking over for Stephen Schiff. Variety exclusively reported on Gilroy’s involvement with the show last October, at which time he was said to be working alongside Schiff. Gilroy is credited as the co-writer on “Rogue One,” having supervised extensive reshoots of the film that went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

Disney had previously indicated the show would debut in 2021, but it is unknown if the recent industry-wide shutdown caused but the COVID-19 pandemic will alter the premiere. Same goes for a production start date, which is still unknown due to the pandemic.

The show focuses on Rebel agent Andor prior to the events of “Rogue One” in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. The show had been described as a “spy thriller” when plans for it were first revealed.

“The Mandalorian” was the first “Star Wars” live-action series, which debuted on Disney Plus at launch on November. There are several other such shows in development, including an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. Variety reported in April that “Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland is currently developing a female-centric “Star Wars” series as well.

Deadline first reported Arjona’s casting.