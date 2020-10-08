Cary Fukunaga to Direct Multiple Episodes of Apple World War II Drama ‘Masters of the Air’

Cary Fukunaga has signed on to direct the first three episodes of the upcoming Apple World War II drama “Masters of the Air,” Variety has confirmed. He will also join the show’s producing team.

In addition, Fukunaga is nearing a first-look deal with Apple through his production company, Parliament of Owls. Under the deal, Fukunaga and his president of development and production, Hayden Lautenbach, will develop and produce television projects for the streamer.

“Masters of the Air” will mark the third television series on which Fukunaga has served as director. Most recently, he directed the Netflix limited series “Maniac.” He previously directed the entire first season of “True Detective,” for which he won an Emmy in 2014. He is also known for directing the films “Jane Eyre,” “Sin Nombre,” and “Beasts of No Nation.” He also directed the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

He is repped by WME, Sugar 23, and Lichter Grossman.

“Masters of the Air” hails from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman’s Playtone. It is the third installment of the highly successful and beloved “Band of Brothers/The Pacific” franchise. Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, “Masters of the Air” follows the true story of the American and British bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep.

The series is executive produced by Spielberg through Amblin Television, alongside executive producers Hanks and Goetzman for Playtone. Graham Yost will co-executive produce alongside Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Steven Shareshian of Playtone. The series is being written by “Band of Brothers” alumnus John Orloff, who is also a co-executive producer.

Deadline first reported the deal.