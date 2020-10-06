Cartoon Network Greenlights ‘We Bare Bears’ Spinoff (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Cartoon Network greenlit “We Bare Bears” spinoff, “We Baby Bears,” and Raymond Ablack has been cast in a recurring role in Netflix’s “Maid.”

CASTING

Raymond Ablack (“Narcos,” “Orphan Black”) has been cast in a recurring role opposite Margaret Qualley in the upcoming Netflix dramedy “Maid,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series is about a single mother who turns to housekeeping to barely make ends meet, as she battles poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. Ablack will play Nate, a recently divorced structural engineer and old friend of Alex (Qualley) from their days working together at a local restaurant.

Paula Pell, star of “Saturday Night Live” and “A.P. Bio,” has been cast in the upcoming Peacock series “Girls5eva.” The comedy series will follow former members of a 1990s girl group, who reunite to bring their girl band dream to life. Pell will portray Gloria, a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a dentist living with her father. “Girls5eva” is created by Meredith Scardino, who will executive produce with Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner and Eric Gurian.

DATES

Nat Geo announced that its new investigation series, “Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller,” will debut with a two-episode premiere on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. In the two-hour episode, van Zeller will uncover a lethal supply chain of American firearms being smuggled into the hands of weapon dealers in Mexico. The eight-episode series will offer an intimate look at black markets and trafficking rings around the world. The series is produced by Muck Media, and the executive producer is Bengt Anderson. Watch a trailer for “Trafficked” below.

Amazon Prime Video will premiere “The Pack” on Nov. 20 in more than 240 territories. In the new competition series, host Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy will follow the outdoor adventures of twelve dogs and their human counterparts. The winning duo will win a monetary prize, a part of which will be donated to an animal charity of their choice. “The Pack” is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, and the executive producers are Jay Bienstock, Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Sundance TV debuted a trailer for the third season of “The A Word,” set to premiere on Nov. 4 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. The six-episode season from Peter Bowker will follow the lives of the Hughes and Scott families as they navigate the challenges of parenthood, disability and separation. Returning cast members include Christopher Eccleston, Morven Christie, Lee Ingleby, Pooky Quesnel, Greg McHugh and Leon Harrop. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix released a trailer for the third season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” set to premiere on Oct. 21. Letterman will return to the host seat for a four-episode series that will feature in-depth interviews with Kim Kardashian West and Lizzo, to name a few. The executive producers are Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa, and Alexandra Lowry for Zero Point Zero Production and Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Cartoon Network greenlit a new animated series, “We Baby Bears,” that will feature characters from “We Bare Bears.” Each episode of the upcoming show will place the bear siblings, Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear, in different locations around the world, on their journey to find a perfect permanent home. The series comes from “We Bare Bears” creators Manny Hernandez and Daniel Chong.

Lifetime greenlit “Girl in the Basement” for the network’s “Ripped from the Headlines” slate. This title will also mark the directorial debut of actor Elisabeth Röhm. The film is inspired by real life events of a young woman imprisoned in her family home. It will star Stefanie Scott, Judd Nelson and Joely Fisher. Big Dreams Entertainment and Swirl for Lifetime produce, and Barbara Marshall, who wrote the script, will executive produce.

PROGRAMMING

To celebrate the final season of “Supernatural,” TNT will air the first 13 episodes of Season 15 from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 and host a “Best of” marathon of the show on Nov. 19 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., as a countdown to the two-hour series finale airing that evening on CW. The 15-hour program includes one episode from each season, starting with the pilot episode and closing with “Proverbs 17:3” from the latest season.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nickelodeon named Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson the vice president of news programming and the executive producer of “Nick News.” The veteran producer joins Nickelodeon from CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” where she covered both international and domestic news. Laguerre-Wilkinson will oversee research, development and execution of news segments across the network’s platforms, including the recently rebooted “Nick News” series. She will report to Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS kids and family entertainment.

PARTNERSHIPS

Television City has partnered with Streetlights to educate aspiring entertainment professionals from underrepresented communities as a part of its “Changing Lenses” program, Variety has exclusively learned. Television City will sponsor an incoming class of Streetlight’s trainees, fund its education program and sponsor the requisite hours of training and membership dues for graduates to be admitted into IATSE Local 33.

DEALS

Lionsgate inked a first-look deal with Temple Hill to develop and produce scripted series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. The deal is an extension of their previous collaboration on the “Twilight” saga, “Power Rangers” and “Uncle Drew and Down a Dark Hall.” Along with co-founders Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, Temple Hill’s television team includes head of television Adam Fishbach and vice president Julie Waters.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome Armie Hammer, Marlon Wayans and Jaden Smith, while Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Ruby Rose, the Highwomen will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Jerry Seinfeld and Ella Mai will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Timothy Olyphant, Bob Woodward and BENEE will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”