Caroline Flack, Former ‘Love Island’ Host, Dies at 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of the U.K. reality competition, “Love Island,” has died. She was 40.

In a statement to the BBC, her family said, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.”

The British star first began her career as an actress on the 2002 sketch comedy show “Bo’ Selecta!” and then joined the ITV network to host shows like “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here Now!,” “The Xtra Factor,” “Minute to Win It” and “Viral Tap.” In 2014, she won the 12th season of the British dancing show “Strictly Come Dancing” with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev.

She began hosting “Love Island” in 2015 and its spinoff show “Love Island: Aftersun” in 2017. She stepped down from the hosting gig in late 2019 following allegations of an assault toward her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton. She was replaced by Laura Whitmore.

“Love Island” alums shared their condolences on social media, like Amber Gill, who won last year’s season.

“I will never forget how comfortable and safe you made me feel in one of my lows of 2019. I have no words. The way this woman looked after me when she didn’t have to. A beautiful soul. Sending love to her close friends, family and everyone. She was more than just a presenter, she was my friend in a time of need. Thank you,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Season five contestant Danny Williams wrote on his Instagram story, “I simply do not want to believe what I’m reading. Rest in peace, Caroline Flack. Gone way too soon.”

Fellow fifth season contestant Anna Vakali defended Flack from Internet commenters spreading rumors and controversy. “When I came out the villa and was upset about the trolls, she hugged me and said I will be okay. She even defended me when this person said I’m nasty. It’s tweets and messages like these that hurt,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world. When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight 😢 💔 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) February 15, 2020

so so shocked at this news, rest in perfect peace Caroline Flack. 🌹 — Leanne Amaning (@leanneamaning) February 15, 2020

Caroline Flack❤️ you supported me always, you were so kind to me & my family, I will never forget that. I spoke to you, and gave my support during the recent media intrusion. The media & trolls are killing people. Please THINK before you speak. 😢😢😢😢 — Zara Holland (@zaraholland11) February 15, 2020