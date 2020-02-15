×

Caroline Flack, Former ‘Love Island’ Host, Dies at 40

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Caroline Flack'ITV Palooza!', Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 12 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Caroline Flack, the former host of the U.K. reality competition, “Love Island,” has died. She was 40.

In a statement to the BBC, her family said, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.”

The British star first began her career as an actress on the 2002 sketch comedy show “Bo’ Selecta!” and then joined the ITV network to host shows like “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here Now!,” “The Xtra Factor,” “Minute to Win It” and “Viral Tap.” In 2014, she won the 12th season of the British dancing show “Strictly Come Dancing” with her dance partner Pasha Kovalev.

She began hosting “Love Island” in 2015 and its spinoff show “Love Island: Aftersun” in 2017. She stepped down from the hosting gig in late 2019 following allegations of an assault toward her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton. She was replaced by Laura Whitmore.

“Love Island” alums shared their condolences on social media, like Amber Gill, who won last year’s season.

“I will never forget how comfortable and safe you made me feel in one of my lows of 2019. I have no words. The way this woman looked after me when she didn’t have to. A beautiful soul. Sending love to her close friends, family and everyone. She was more than just a presenter, she was my friend in a time of need. Thank you,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Season five contestant Danny Williams wrote on his Instagram story, “I simply do not want to believe what I’m reading. Rest in peace, Caroline Flack. Gone way too soon.”

Fellow fifth season contestant Anna Vakali defended Flack from Internet commenters spreading rumors and controversy. “When I came out the villa and was upset about the trolls, she hugged me and said I will be okay. She even defended me when this person said I’m nasty. It’s tweets and messages like these that hurt,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

More TV

  • Caroline Flack'ITV Palooza!', Royal Festival Hall,

    Caroline Flack, Former 'Love Island' Host, Dies at 40

    Caroline Flack, the former host of the U.K. reality competition, “Love Island,” has died. She was 40. In a statement to the BBC, her family said, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.” The British star first began her career as an actress on the 2002 sketch comedy show [...]

  • Lynn Cohen

    Lynn Cohen, Magda on 'Sex and the City,' Dies at 86

    Lynn Cohen, a veteran stage and screen actor who played Magda on “Sex and the City,” died Friday. She was 86. Magda was Miranda Hobbe’s (Cynthia Nixon) housekeeper and eventually her nanny, and Cohen also appeared in both film adaptations of the show. She talked to Cosmopolitan about her role in 2018. “It showed a [...]

  • 'Outlander's' Sophie Skelton on Brianna's PTSD,

    'Outlander's' Sophie Skelton on Brianna's PTSD, Motherhood in Season 5 (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t yet watched the Season 5 premiere of “Outlander,” entitled “The Fiery Cross,” streaming now on the Starz app. In the Season 5 premiere of “Outlander,” Brianna (Sophie Skelton) gets confirmation of something viewers have suspected since the Season 4 finale — that her rapist, Stephen Bonnet (Ed [...]

  • Netflix's 'Love is Blind' Pods

    How Netflix’s New Reality Series ‘Love is Blind’ Works

    Apologies to “The Bachelor,” ‘Love Island” and “90 Day Fiance” — you’re all decomposing roses compared to the majesty of Netflix’s out-of-left-field SENSATION, “Love is Blind.” The premise of this “experiment,” a label this reality series delights in using, is simple. A handful of singles enter soundproofed “pods” where they then date other singles without [...]

  • 'Outlander' Season 5 Premiere Recap: Jamie

    'Outlander' Season 5 Premiere Recap: Jamie and Murtagh Part Ways in 'The Fiery Cross'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Fiery Cross,” the Season 5 premiere of “Outlander,” streaming now on the Starz app. In the Season 5 premiere, the “Outlander” writers had the monumental task of condensing the 200-page Scottish gathering from Diana Gabaldon’s novel “The Fiery Cross” into one episode of [...]

  • International Cinematographers Guild

    Lewis Rothenberg Resigns as President of Cinematographers Guild

    Lewis Rothenberg has resigned as president of the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, citing differences with the union’s senior staff and national officers. Rothenberg’s departure, announced Friday, stemmed partly from his refusal to change his legal residence from New Jersey to Los Angeles, as required by the local rules. He defeated incumbent Steven Poster last [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad