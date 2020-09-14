Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband’s Family Airs Commercial During Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut

Carole Baskin faced scrutiny on “Tiger King” over the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis in 1997, and Lewis’ family reignited the mystery with a commercial that aired during Baskin’s debut on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The commercial aired during the “Dancing With the Stars” telecast Monday night in Tampa and Jacksonville, as well as other markets, Variety has confirmed. Lewis’ daughters, former assistant and family attorney asked that viewers with any information on Lewis’ disappearance or Baskin’s alleged involvement reach out to a tip line. They also said a $100,000 reward has been funded for the investigation.

Lewis’ disappearance became a hotly debated topic after people watched “Tiger King” on Netflix earlier this year. Many viewers, including several people interviewed on “Tiger King,” have alleged that Baskin killed Lewis by feeding him to tigers and disposing of any evidence in a meat grinder. Baskin has repeatedly denied allegations that she was involved in Lewis’ disappearance. The other prevalent theory from the show is that Lewis may have fled to Costa Rica in a plane and went missing.

Nobody has been arrested or charged in connection with the Lewis case, and he was declared legally dead in 2002. Due to the surge in interest in the case after “Tiger King” debuted, police officers in Florida reopened the investigation and asked the public for any potential leads.

Baskin made headlines as one of the standout contestants on this season of “Dancing With the Stars,” thanks to her “Tiger King” popularity. On the first episode, she wore a tiger-print outfit and danced to “Eye of the Tiger.”

Fellow cast members on this season of “Dancing With the Stars” include Nelly, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson, Nev Schulman, Charles Oakley, Anne Heche, Jeannie Mai and Chrishell Stause.