Carmi Zlotnik Inks Apple Deal After Starz Exit

Carmi Zlotnik has signed an exclusive producer deal at Apple TV Plus, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes days after it was announced that he would be stepping down president of programming at Starz. Zlotnik’s deal with Apple will begin next month, as he transitions from his post at the premium cabler.

Zlotnik has been with Starz since 2010, overseeing the development and production of “Power,” “Outlander,” “American Gods,” “Vida,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” “The White Queen,” “Black Sails,” “Magic City,” and ”Spartacus,” in addition to the forthcoming “High Town,” and “Power” spinoffs, including “Power, Book II: Ghost.”

Prior to Zlotnik’s time at Starz, he served as head of operations for global media at IMG, and before that, as an exec at HBO. At HBO, he served as executive vice president of new media programming and exec VP of creative operations, business development and new media, and helped to kickstart the premium cabler’s original programming strategy.While heading its original programming, he supervised production of series including “Band of Brothers,” “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Sex and the City,” “Six Feet Under,” “From the Earth to the Moon,” “The Corner,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”

More to come…