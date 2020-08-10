Food Network Whips Up New Talent Deal With Carla Hall

Carla Hall, a longtime Food Network contributor who has also logged stints on ABC’s “The Chew” and Bravo’s “Top Chef,” has struck a new talent pact with the Discovery-owned media property.

Hall’s new deal means she will work exclusively with Food Network across its linear and digital outlets, and will take part in “Halloween Baking Championship,” “Holiday Baking Championship,” “Worst Cooks in America,” and Food Network’s Kitchen app. Food Network said Hall “will now be looking to develop and bring to fruition new passion projects for Food Network audiences.”

“Carla Hall’s charismatic personality along with her passion for food comes through in everything she does – as a host and judge she has captivated our audience with her engaging wit and culinary expertise,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network. “I am so excited that Carla has joined our Food Network family, and our team is looking forward to working with her to create content and shows that entertain fans across all of our platforms.”

Hall graduated from Howard University with a business degree, but soon found while traveling around Europe that her passion for food could offer a potential career path. She completed her culinary training at L’Academie de Cuisine in Maryland, and worked in several professional restaurant kitchens in and around the Washington D.C. area, learning to blend her classic French training and Southern upbringing.

She has prepared cookbooks such as “Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration,” “Carla’s Comfort Food: Favorite Dishes from Around the World” and “Cooking with Love: Comfort Food That Hugs You.”

“The shows that I’ve been a part of over the years have been near and dear to my heart, and I’m looking forward to being on both the creative and talent side,” said Hall, in a statement. “Officially becoming part of the Food Network family will be a complete joy.”