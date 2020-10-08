Kate Mulgrew to Return as Captain Janeway in ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ at Nickelodeon

Kate Mulgrew is set to reprise her iconic role as Captain Kathryn Janeway in the upcoming Nickelodeon animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

The announcement was made Thursday as part of the “Star Trek” universe virtual panel at New York Comic Con. Janeway will be a central figure in the show, which will follow a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. The CG-animated series is set to debut in 2021.

“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in ‘Star Trek: Prodigy,'” Mulgrew said. “How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Mulgrew portrayed Janeway throughout the run of “Star Trek: Voyager” over seven seasons and nearly 200 episodes from 1995-2001. She also made an appearance in the 2002 film “Star Trek: Nemesis.”

“Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as ‘good enough’ by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding. We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she.”

“Star Trek: Prodigy” was developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, who also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Along with Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers. Ben Hibon will direct, co-executive produce and serve as the creative lead on the series. Aaron Baiers will also serve as co-executive producer with Mac Middleton as a producer. The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. It is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, senior vice president of animation development, and Kelley Gardner, vice president of current series animation.

When the series debuts, it will be the third “Star Trek” animated series ever made. In addition to “Star Trek: The Animated Series” from the 1970s, CBS All Access recently debuted the adult animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks” from “Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahan.