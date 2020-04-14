Capacitor Studios Developing Cosmic Kids Yoga TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Newly launched Capacitor Studios is fast-tracking development of a television/streaming series with Cosmic Kids, the YouTube channel whose yoga and meditation exercises have become exceedingly popular with parents of small children during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Variety has learned that the new project, a mix of live action and animation, will “take kids on exciting yoga adventures and help them overcome challenges through movement and mindfulness.” Cosmic Kids Yoga creator and host Jaime Amor will anchor the series alongside animated characters and an interactive set.

The eight-year-old brand’s YouTube views now top 30 million a month, on average, and have brought in 250,000 new monthly subscribers amid the ongoing pandemic that has sent parents scrambling to find ways to keep their kids active and entertained while schools remain closed. The channel’s videos currently include yoga sessions inspired by “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” and more.

“We are thrilled to team up with creators Jaime and Martin Amor to introduce this incredible, ground-breaking property to a wider, global audience,” said Capacitor CEO Paul Hanson. “Parents and teachers have reported tremendous improvements in kids’ focus and empathy after engaging with the series; and this type of fun, forward-thinking children’s programming is especially vital in today’s world.”

Veteran industry exec Hanson launched Capacitor Studios just last month, kicking off with a “Kid Robot” movie and a “Feisty Pets” animated series. Showrunner Scott A. Stone of Stone & Company, whose work includes “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” “BrainSurge,” and “Paradise Run,” is leading Capacitor’s development alongside former Nickelodeon live action and TV movies executive vice president Bronwen O’Keefe, whose credits include work as a supervising exec on “Henry Danger,” “Lip Sync Battle Shorties,” “Double Dare,” and the Kid’s Choice Awards.

“We love the Capacitor team – they are super-creative and have the credibility and experience to help us take Cosmic Kids to the next level. It’s always been our goal to make physical and mental wellness fun for kids; with Capacitor by our side we can now create positive change at genuine scale,” said Jaime and Martin Amor of Cosmic Kids.

Capacitor has also committed to helping Cosmic Kids scale up the brand outside of development of the series.

“You can’t underestimate the value of the empowerment kids feel from strengthening their bodies and their minds,” said O’Keefe. “The fact they can have fun while doing so, anytime, anywhere, is what makes Cosmic Kids so special, and that is sure to resonate with TV/OTT platforms.”