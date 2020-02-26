Camila Maria Concepción, Writer on ‘Gentefied’ and ‘Daybreak,’ Dies by Suicide at 28

Camila Maria Concepción, a trans Latina writer, actor and activist who worked on the Netflix series “Gentefied” and “Daybreak,” died last week by suicide, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 28.

She was most recently a staff writer on the zombie series, and served as a writers’ assistant on “Gentefied,” the recently-premiered bilingual show about three Mexican American cousins and their struggle to chase the American dream.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Camila Concepción,” the “Gentefied” team said in a statement. “She was hired as our writers’ assistant on ‘Gentefied,’ but quickly made her way into our hearts as a sister, writer and friend. She co-wrote episode 109 ‘Protest Tacos,’ and we were so blown away by her amazing talent and unique voice. She was definitely a force to be reckoned with and we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our brightest stars.”

Concepción, who was from the Inland Empire, came up in the biz under Jill Soloway, and worked closely with the “Transparent” creator to advance the 50/50 by 2020 initiative, which is campaigning for gender parity in the industry. Prior to pursuing a career in entertainment, she studied English literature at Yale University.

In a statement, Netflix described her as a “talented writer with a passion for storytelling, lifting up underrepresented voices, and fighting for representation in front of and behind the camera.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Camila Concepción,” read the streamer’s statement. “She made bold and critical contributions to our industry, most recently through her incredible writing on Gentefied, and her legacy will live on through her work. Our thoughts are with her family and friends in this time of loss. “

Concepción was represented by UTA, who said “she was a fierce advocate for all she believed in and was taken away from us way too soon.”

“Camila was a one of a kind soul and we were so lucky to have worked with her,” the agency said. “She had many stories left to tell and we will continue to work on her behalf to ensure that those stories are shared with the

Many who worked with Concepción have taken to social media to pay tribute to her. “Gentefied” co-creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez shared their memories of her, and their disbelief at the news.

I’ll never forget meeting Camila María Concepción at a Hollywood meeting of writers and funders, to whom she introduced herself w the pronoun “that bitch.” Sad you couldn’t stay, love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eTAq2F05wA — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) February 23, 2020

So incredibly sad to hear about the passing of the thoughtful, creative, funny, incisive Camila María Concepción. Cursing the world that hurt you and made you feel devalued and that is so much worse with your absence. https://t.co/mNYno0Zivy — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 26, 2020

It's absolutely heartbreaking to lose such a bright light in this way. I plan to keep Camila Maria Concepción's light shining by pushing for trans liberation. Trans community, I love you. And @TransLifeline is here for you, and loves you too.https://t.co/jIqiYmaB2N — Maceo Persson (@MaceoPersson) February 25, 2020