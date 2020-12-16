CAA Reaches Deal With WGA, Will Resume Repping Writers

CAA has signed a deal with the Writers Guild of America, Variety has learned.

“CAA and the WGA have concluded and signed a franchise agreement confirming CAA can resume representing writers and continue the important work of helping them realize their ambitions,” the agency said in a statement. “We end this year of unprecedented global challenges with the optimism and energy that today’s news brings, starting now, and for the years ahead.”

The deal brings to a close a nearly two-year fight between the powerful Hollywood agency and the WGA that would allow CAA to once again represent writers.

More to come…