×

CAA Raises Assistant Pay Rate

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
CAA HQ LA
CREDIT: Minnaert

CAA has raised the starting wage for assistants from $15 to $18 an hour. The changes were announced at the agency at the start of the year on Jan. 9, a source familiar with the matter tells Variety.

In addition, the agency is restructuring the way that it grants pay raises to hourly employees. CAA has traditionally doled out raises at the end of the year. Among the changes announced Wednesday was a shift to what the agency characterizes as a more “progressive pay” model for wage increases pegged to upward movement within the company and job changes. Raises will now be handed out throughout the year in accordance with the new policy.

The change at CAA comes amid growing pressure within Hollywood to change long held industry-wide practices related to assistant pay and working conditions. The issue gained momentum in October when the hashtag #PayUpHollywood began circulating in Twitter attached to tales of gross treatment of assistants within the industry.

“I thought someone needs to stir sh-t up first and I decided well, I might as well do it,” TV writer and WGA board member Liz Alper, who created the hashtag, told Variety at the time. “I’ve received so many stories and they were all just going to be sheets in the wind, but now you can see the magnitude of what the assistant community and what the support staff community in Hollywood are going through. It’s not just limited to those who work at an agency or work a desk, it’s also our set PA’s, our wardrobe PA’s, anyone who is trying to make it in the business. It’s a class privilege to be able to work in this industry nowadays.”

More TV

  • Reba McEntire53rd Annual CMA Awards, Show,

    TV News Roundup: 'Young Sheldon' Books Reba McEntire

    In today’s TV news roundup, CBS announced Reba McEntire will guest star in “Young Sheldon,” and TNT announced a premiere date for “Snowpiercer.” CASTING CBS has announced Reba McEntire will guest star in an upcoming episode of “Young Sheldon,“ airing in February. McEntire will be playing June, a character described as “the fun, fiery ex-wife” [...]

  • CAA HQ LA

    CAA Raises Assistant Pay Rate

    CAA has raised the starting wage for assistants from $15 to $18 an hour. The changes were announced at the agency at the start of the year on Jan. 9, a source familiar with the matter tells Variety. In addition, the agency is restructuring the way that it grants pay raises to hourly employees. CAA [...]

  • Leslie Moonves arrives.CBS Upfront presentation, Lincoln

    Judge Allows CBS Shareholder Lawsuit Over Leslie Moonves and #MeToo to Proceed

    A federal judge in New York has allowed a shareholder lawsuit against CBS Corp. to proceed based on the specificity of statements made by disgraced former chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves at a 2017 Variety conference. Judge Valerie Caproni of the Southern District of New York on Wednesday dismissed other claims in the securities fraud suit against [...]

  • ViacomCBS

    ViacomCBS Sets New Ad Sales Team

    ViacomCBS unveiled a new ad-sales team that relies heavily on senior executives who were already reporting to Jo Ann Ross, the newly merged company’s ad-sales chief, when she was leading them at the former CBS Corp. ViacomCBS said longtime Ross lieutenants John Bogusz, Linda Rene, Chris Simon, Dave Morris and David Lawenda will all remain [...]

  • Friends

    WarnerMedia Execs on 'Friends' Reunion, 'Harry Potter,' Green Lantern on HBO Max

    We now know a little bit more about whether a “Friends” reunion is ever bound for forthcoming streamer HBO Max, if the Harry Potter franchise will make its way to the service, and what the new Green Lantern series will entail. While many fans are no doubt interested in a “Friends” reunion of some sort, [...]

  • cbs global distribution CEO Armando Nunez

    ViacomCBS Sets New Structure for Global Distribution Group

    The dust continues to settle from the merger of Viacom and CBS. Global licensing and distribution chief Armando Nuñez on Wednesday rolled out changes to the executive leadership of ViacomCBS’ global distribution group. The announcement in a memo to staff comes as the newly combined company looks to streamline operations, particularly in areas of duplication, [...]

  • Rocky Johnson obit

    Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson's Dad, Dies at 75

    WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson’s father Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson died on Wednesday. He was 75. His cause of death is not currently known. “Soul Man” made history as the first African American world tag team champion as a member of the Soul Patrol alongside Tony Atlas. After retiring from the sport in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad