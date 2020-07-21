CAA Promotes Praveen Pandian to Head of TV Lit Department

CAA announced Tuesday that Praveen Pandian has been promoted to head up the agency’s TV literary department.

“Praveen is an exceptional agent with a tremendous work ethic and great taste,” said Joe Cohen, CAA Board Member and Head of Scripted Television. “He is a shining example of what we stand for at CAA, and I am thrilled to have him serve in this important leadership role.”

Pandian first joined CAA in 2012 and was promoted to agent in 2015. His clients include non-writing producers like Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO, Jason Bateman’s Aggregate, Simon Kinberg’s Genre, Robert Kirkman’s Skybound, Marc Webb’s Black Lamb, Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T Street, Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa, and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.

He also represents several high-profile directors, including Lucy Tcherniak, Alexander Payne, Jonathan Entwistle, Yorgos Lanthimos, The Duffer Brothers, Cory Finley, JD Dillard, Leigh Whannell, Zack Snyder, and Francis Lawrence. Pandian’s roster also includes a number of prominent BIPOC artists, including “Atlanta” stars Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry as well as others like Heather Rae, Steven Yuen, Lee Isaac Chung, Simu Liu, Melina Matsoukas, Aneesh Chaganty, and Natalie Morales.

Pandian began his career at the Walt Disney Company in 2011. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with degrees in marketing and advertising/public relations.

Pandian’s promotion to the head of the TV lit department comes as CAA, WME, and ICM remain locked in a legal battle with the WGA that has been dragging on since last April. Last week, UTA became the first of the four major Hollywood agencies to sign a deal with the guild, in which UTA agreed to cease packaging fees among other concessions.