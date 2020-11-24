CAA Hires TV Agent Natasha Ahmed From UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has hired agent Natasha Ahmed to work in the television department, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ahmed joins CAA from UTA. There, she dedicated herself to representing women and BIPOC line producers and non-writing executive producers.

She has represented clients including Michelle Wright (“Cruella,” “Bridgerton”), Carol Cuddy (“True Detective,” “P-Valley,” “Maniac”), Rose Lam (“The Last of Us”), Jane Raab (“Only Murders in the Building”), Allyce Ozarksi (“The L Word: Generation Q”), Heidi McGowen (“Black-ish”), Bonnie Munoz (“The Flight Attendant”), Jennifer Corey (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Joe Hardesty (“Dead to Me”), Jamie Feldman (“Euphoria,” “The Underground Railroad”), Jonathan Filley (“Da 5 Bloods,” “Succession”), Victor Hsu (“Truth Be Told,” “Transparent”), Princess Nash (“Better Call Saul”), and Meg Schave (“Mr. Corman”).

Ahmed is a first-generation immigrant of Pakistani descent. She began her career at Wargo French LLP, and subsequently worked at Winget, Spadafora & Schwartzberg LLP. She joined UTA in 2015. She will be based in CAA’s Los Angeles office.