CAA Signs ‘Legion’ Star Dan Stevens

CAA has signed Dan Stevens for representation.

Stevens stars in the upcoming Netflix film “Eurovision: Song Contest: The Story of Fire Sage” alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan.

Also coming up in 2020, Stevens will star in “Blithe Spirit,” an adaptation of Noel Coward’s classic comedy, starring Judi Dench and Isla Fisher. He also can be seen in Dave Franco’s feature directorial debut, “The Rental.”

He most recently appeared in “Call of the Wild” with Harrison Ford, and starred in Noah Hawley’s acclaimed Marvel series “Legion,” which wrapped its third and final season on FX. Stevens also appeared in Hawley’s feature directorial debut, “Lucy in the Sky.”

Stevens’ television credits include the Golden Globe-winning drama “Downton Abbey,” HBO’s “High Maintenance,” “Sense & Sensibility” and “The Line of Beauty,” as well as the TV movie “Maxwell.” His theater credits include “The Heiress” on Broadway, “Arcadia,” “The Vortex” and “Hayfever”in the West End.

Stevens continues to be represented in the U.K. by Tor Belfrage at Julian Belfrage Associates and attorneys Jodi Peikoff and Michael Mahan at Mahan Peikoff.