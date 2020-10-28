Byron Rubin Elevated to COO of CBS Entertainment Group

Bryon Rubin, a longtime overseer of the financials of the CBS broadcast network and its entertainment operations. has been promoted to chief operating officer of CBS Entertainment Group. Rubin, who will continue his duties as the unit’s chief financial officer, will report to George Cheeks, CEO of the division, which is part of ViacomCBS.

“Bryon is uniquely qualified to more broadly lead our financial and business operations and to take on an important strategic role as well. His deep knowledge of CBS and so many critical parts of our business – broadcast, production, digital, syndication, stations – will be an enormous asset to our Group,” said Cheeks, in a prepared statement. “His insight and counsel since I arrived at CBS in March have been invaluable, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to define and position CBS for a rapidly changing media world.”

Rubin will oversee all financial and business operations that support the divisions of the CBS Entertainment Group: CBS Entertainment, CBS News, CBS Sports, CBS Studios, CBS Television Stations and CBS Television Distribution, the company’s first-run syndication division. He will also work with Cheeks on operational matters fand strategies to grow all CBS businesses.

Rubin first joined CBS in 1999. He has also served as chief financial officer of the CBS Television Network, executive vice president of corporate development for CBS Corporation, and dhief financial officer of CBS Interactive. Before joining CBS, Rubin worked in investment banking and public accounting. He is a graduate of Lehigh University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.