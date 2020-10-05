Busy Philipps Boards Tina Fey’s Peacock Comedy ‘Girls5eva’

Peacock is assembling quite the girl group.

Busy Philipps has been cast in Tina Fey’s “Girls5eva” comedy at the streamer, joining previously announced cast members Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The show’s kicking off point is the moment when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, which causes its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Philipps will play the role of Summer, the most bubbly, but least talented member of the group. Summer is now a “Real Housewives” reject in yoga pants living in a New Jersey McMansion.

Goldsberry’s character is called Wickie, the glamorous, big-voiced, star of the group back in the day. While Bareilles will bring Dawn, a former member of Girls5eva, who is now a bit restless in life managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens, to life.

The upcoming series hails from Tina Fey, her producing partner Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino. Fey executive produces via Little Stranger, Inc. along with Carlock via Bevel Gears. Jeff Richmond, David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Eric Gurian of Little Stanger will also serve as executive producers. “Girls5eva” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Kat Coiro is attached to direct the pilot.

Philipps and Fey previously worked together on the former’s E! late-night talk show “Buy Tonight,” which Fey executive produced. On the scripted TV front, Philipps was last seen in the Danny McBride HBO comedy “Vice Principals,” and she previously starred opposite Courteney Cox in the ABC comedy “Cougar Town.” She is represented by Carrie Byalick at B. Company, ICM and attorney Cheryl Snow at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.