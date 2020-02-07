TV Ratings: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Returns Steady as Three New Shows Register Poor Debuts

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” returned for season 7 to solid numbers, while a trio of new shows failed to make in impact on Thursday night.

The Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero-led comedy scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.7 million total viewers. That’s exactly on par with its average rating for season 6, and about 500,000 total viewers more than last season’s average. A second episode right after faired less well, scoring a 0.5 and 2 million viewers. It’s also worth noting that the show is one of NBC’s strongest formers in delayed and multiplatform viewing, so expect those Live+Same Day numbers to be added to significantly over the coming days.

Elsewhere, a trio of new shows debuted, none of which made much of an impact.

On NBC, “Indebted” bowed to a 0.4 rating and 2.1 million total viewers, while the series premiere of “Tommy” on CBS starring Edie Falco also registered a 0.4 rating and 4.8 million viewers.

Over on the CW, the series premiere of “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene” posted a 0.2 rating and 661,000 total viewers. For comparison, season 4 of “Riverdale” is currently averaging a 0.25 rating and 790,000 total viewers in Live+Same Day, and fellow newcomer to the network “Nancy Drew” is averaging a 0.15 and 720,000 viewers through 13 episodes. “Legacies” followed it up with a 0.2 and 615,000 viewers, down a touch in both rating and total viewers on last week.

ABC won the night overall, with “Grey’s Anatomy” scoring the highest rating with a 1.1 and around 5.5 million viewers, even on last week. “Station 19” came in at a 0.9 and 5.9 million viewers (down a touch in both metrics), while “A Million Little Things” posted a 0.7 and drew around 3.8 million pairs of eyeballs.

On CBS, “Young Sheldon” kicked off the night to a 1.0 rating and 9 million viewers, followed by “The Unicorn” with a 0.7 and 6.1 million. “Mom” also posted a 0.7 and 6.3 million viewers, while “Carol’s Second Act” drew 4.8 million viewers and a 0.5 among adults 18-49.

Over on Fox, “Last Man Standing” led the way with a 0.8 and 4 million viewers, followed by “Outmatched” and “Deputy,” both of which scored a 0.6.

“Will & Grace” followed the second episode of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” with a 0.5 rating and 2.3 million viewers, while “Law & Order: SVU” built on its “Indebted” lead-in, scoring a 0.6 and 3.2 million viewers.