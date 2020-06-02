‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast, Showrunner Donate $100,000 to National Bail Fund Network

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” team announced Tuesday that they have made a six-figure donation to the National Bail Fund.

“The cast and showrunner of ‘Brooklyn 99’ condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally,” the group posted to social media. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network.”

The full statement can be read below.

The news comes after series star Stephanie Beatriz announced she was donating $10,000 to the same organization on Monday after actor Griffin Newman did the same. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and other police shows have faced criticism in recent days for their sympathetic portrayals of police officers despite repeated instances of police brutality and the deaths of unarmed Black Americans at the hands of police.

Protests have persisted nationwide ever since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 when police officers were trying to arrest him after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a local store. Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground by pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The results of an independent autopsy released on Monday found that Floyd died by asphyxiation, contradicting the initial findings of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Massive demonstrations against police brutality have now happened in all 50 U.S. states since last week and have even spread to other countries like England, France, and New Zealand. Most of the protests have been non-violent, while some have seen intense clashes between protesters and the police.