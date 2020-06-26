TV Ratings: ‘Broke’ Signs Off With Season Low, ‘Council of Dads’ Tick Up Ahead of Finale

×
The CBS series “Broke” aired its last ever episode on the network to its lowest numbers to date.

The Pauley Perrette, Jaime Camil and Natasha Leggero signed off with a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers. That represents a series low for the comedy in both metrics. For comparison, the series premiere back in April scored a 0.9 rating and drew 7.1 million viewers. “Broke” was the only original episode to air on CBS on Thursday night, as replays of “Young Sheldon” and “Mom” led the way at a 0.6 and 4.8 million viewers, and a 0.5 and 3.7 million pairs of eyeballs respectively. A replay of “The Unicorn” scored a 0.4 and 3.4 million viewers, while a “S.W.A.T.” rerun rounded things off with a 0.3 and 2.6 million viewers.

Council of Dads,” which was just canceled by the network after only one season, ticked up week-to-week to a 0.4 rating and 3 million total viewers, its largest audience since the premiere. “Blindspot” followed it with a 0.3 and 1.9 million viewers, followed by a “Law & Order: SVU” replay with a 0.4 and 2.1 million viewers.

ABC topped the night overall, thanks to its game show combo of “Holey Moley” and “Don’t,” both of which scored a 0.7 rating, with the former teeing up at 4 million viewers, and the latter delivering 3.5 million. “To Tell the Truth” ticked up from last week to a 0.6 rating and 3.4 million viewers.

Both of Fox’s Thursday night offerings ticked down from last week. “Celebrity Watch Party” fell to a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million viewers, and “Labor of Love” dipped to a 0.2 rating and 938,000 viewers (which is the third time it has fallen below 1 million viewers).

Finally on the CW, “Burden of Truth” and “Into the Dark” both came in even at a 0.1 rating. The former drew 592,000 viewers, the latter 434,000.

