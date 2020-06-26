TV Ratings: ‘Broke’ Signs Off With Season Low, ‘Council of Dads’ Tick Up Ahead of Finale

The CBS series “Broke” aired its last ever episode on the network to its lowest numbers to date.

The Pauley Perrette, Jaime Camil and Natasha Leggero signed off with a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers. That represents a series low for the comedy in both metrics. For comparison, the series premiere back in April scored a 0.9 rating and drew 7.1 million viewers. “Broke” was the only original episode to air on CBS on Thursday night, as replays of “Young Sheldon” and “Mom” led the way at a 0.6 and 4.8 million viewers, and a 0.5 and 3.7 million pairs of eyeballs respectively. A replay of “The Unicorn” scored a 0.4 and 3.4 million viewers, while a “S.W.A.T.” rerun rounded things off with a 0.3 and 2.6 million viewers.

“Council of Dads,” which was just canceled by the network after only one season, ticked up week-to-week to a 0.4 rating and 3 million total viewers, its largest audience since the premiere. “Blindspot” followed it with a 0.3 and 1.9 million viewers, followed by a “Law & Order: SVU” replay with a 0.4 and 2.1 million viewers.

ABC topped the night overall, thanks to its game show combo of “Holey Moley” and “Don’t,” both of which scored a 0.7 rating, with the former teeing up at 4 million viewers, and the latter delivering 3.5 million. “To Tell the Truth” ticked up from last week to a 0.6 rating and 3.4 million viewers.

Both of Fox’s Thursday night offerings ticked down from last week. “Celebrity Watch Party” fell to a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million viewers, and “Labor of Love” dipped to a 0.2 rating and 938,000 viewers (which is the third time it has fallen below 1 million viewers).

Finally on the CW, “Burden of Truth” and “Into the Dark” both came in even at a 0.1 rating. The former drew 592,000 viewers, the latter 434,000.