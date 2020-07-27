BritBox Set for Global Expansion in 25 Countries

BBC and ITV-backed streamer BritBox is finalizing plans that will see the service roll out to 25 countries worldwide, with the footprint expanding across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Africa.

This will build upon the service’s success in the U.S. and Canada, where it has surpassed one million subscribers. The platform launched in the U.K. in November, and will be available in Australia later this year.

It’s still unclear exactly what additional countries BritBox will target.

BritBox has a large collection of U.K. programming, including “Shetland,” “Vera,” “Coronation Street” and “EastEnders.” The service has also launched co-productions such as “The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco,” “The Mallorca Files,” “There She Goes” and “The Bay.” Last week, the service announced a raft of original commissions, including “A Spy Among Friends” (Sony & ITV Studios), “The Beast Must Die” (New Regency Television and Scott Free), “Crime” (Bucaneer Media) and “Magpie Murders” (Eleventh Hour Films).

Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios and incoming BBC director general, said: “BritBox has very quickly found a place in viewers’ hearts and we know there is further appetite among international audiences who love great British content. We are actively appraising new markets to introduce the service and are very excited about the imminent launch in Australia.”

Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, said: “This international expansion plan will firmly establish BritBox as a global premium brand in a rapidly growing sector. Offering subscribers the best and biggest collection of British content has enabled BritBox to rapidly grow in our existing countries and as streaming continues to expand worldwide this roll out will give our distinctive streaming business truly international scale.”