‘Bridgerton’ Trailer Shows the Scandalous Side of Regency-Era England

“All is fair in love and war.”

These are the first words heard in the official trailer for Netflix’s newest drama series, “Bridgerton,” and they certainly set the scene. They are spoken by none other than Julie Andrews, who serves as the series’ faceless narrator –- the ever-mysterious Lady Whistledown, who also writes a gossip column highlighting the scandalous lives of London’s elite.

With continued narration from Whistledown, the trailer introduces Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), a bachelor with a bad reputation. As Daphne attends balls and other high society events, she can’t seem to escape the Duke – or the biting criticism of Whistledown, who declares Daphne ineligible.

So, the two team up and enter a faux romance, with Daphne hoping to prove Whistledown wrong and the Duke wanting to escape the mothers in town who are hoping to set him up with their daughters. However, their arrangement is only fake for so long, as the two begin to realize that they have more in common than originally thought.

From Shondaland and Chris Van Dusen, “Bridgerton” also stars Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the show is directed by Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica and Alrick Riley, and executive produced by Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

“Bridgerton” premieres on Netflix Dec. 25. Watch the full trailer below.