‘Bridgerton’ Trailer: Shondaland Romance Brings Historical Drama to Netflix

Who is Lady Whistledown? That is the question at the center of the first teaser for Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

In the upcoming eight-episode hourlong drama from Shondaland, Lady Whistledown is a mysterious author of a gossip newsletter that has provided much entertainment during the recent years’ social seasons. But this time around, she is naming names.

Voiced by Julie Andrews in narration of her different pages, the character clearly has eyes and ears all around, despite claiming, “You don’t know me and never shall” in the teaser, which you can watch above.

With the new social season beginning at the start of the series, Andrews continues to say that, “We shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match. Let it be known, if there’s a scandal, I shall uncover it and share every last detail.”

“Bridgerton,” which is the first scripted Shondaland series to launch under uber-producer Shonda Rhimes’ nine-figure, multi-year overall deal with the streamer, follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she makes her debut onto the “competitive marriage market.” Although she hopes to find a true love, Lady Whistledown’s writing casts aspersions on her, leaving her to enter into an arrangement with the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), who is a committed bachelor but seen as the “catch” of the season.

Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, “Bridgerton” is a romantic drama, so of course a very real attraction begins to form between Daphne and the Duke, and they find themselves further entangled with each other emotionally while also having to navigate society’s expectations for their future as a couple.

But their complicated relationship is far from the only juicy story about which Lady Whistledown may write.

“Bridgerton” also stars Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Chris Van Dusen created the series and serves as showrunner. Other executive producers are Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Directors for the season, which launches on Dec. 25, include Julie Ann Robinson, Sheree Folkson, Tom Verica and Alrick Riley.