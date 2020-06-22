Brian Grazer Developing ‘Outliers’ Anthology Series at HBO Max, Dr. Anthony Fauci to Be First Season Focus

Brian Grazer and his Imagine Television Studios shingle have set up a project at HBO Max based on Malcolm Gladwell’s best-selling book “Outliers.”

The anthology series, which is now in development at the streamer, is a part historical drama, part biopic. Each season will profile individuals through the unique “Outliers” lens, looking at the specific historical situation which led to their outsized imprint on society and what ultimately makes them an Outlier. Season 1 will focus on Dr. Anthony Fauci, pioneer and leading expert in the field of immunology, who has become a national sensation as the lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Greg Walker has been tapped to write and showrun the series. Walker is currently the showrunner and executive producer of the upcoming DC series “Titans”, from Greg Berlanti and Akiva Goldsman. He previously ran “Vegas”, “Extant”, and “Without A Trace”.

“I am thrilled to be working with my longtime friend Malcolm Gladwell on this creative collaboration,” said Grazer. “Malcolm and I have known each other for over fifteen years, and every time I speak to him, I find it to be a richer day. I’ve been a fan of all his books, and ‘Outliers’ provides the perfect framework for a groundbreaking series.”

The series is being co-produced by CBS Television Studios.

“The point of my book Outliers was that we need to tell the story of success in different ways, looking at the way talent is affected by luck and circumstance and culture and context. I’m thrilled that Imagine wants to take the same approach to storytelling on television,” added Gladwell.

Grazer will executive produce alongside his Imagine TV partner Ron Howard, as well as Walker, Gladwell, and Samie Kim Falvey. James Seidman will oversee project for Imagine.

“Outliers” appears to have a lot in common with “Genius,” another Grazer and Howard anthology series which focuses on a different genius from throughout history each season. Season 3 of “Genius,” which will see Cynthia Erivo play Aretha Franklin, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline first reported the development news.