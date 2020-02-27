×

Brian, Domhnall Gleeson Set Comedy Series ‘Frank of Ireland’ at Amazon, Channel 4

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brian Gleeson Domhnall Gleeson
CREDIT: Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

Brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson are teaming for a comedy series titled “Frank of Ireland,” a co-production between Channel 4 and Amazon.

The brothers Gleeson are co-writing and executive producing the show with Michael Moloney, with the half-hour series getting a six-episode order. Brian will star as Frank Marron, who is described as a 32-year-old catastrophe. He is further described as a misanthropic, narcissistic, fantasist in arrested development who thinks the world owes him something. But, nonetheless, he’s the show’s hero.

Frank lives in Dublin with his mother Mary (Pom Boyd). He is single and his pocket money hasn’t increased in a decade or more. Frank is a musician but hasn’t written a song or played a gig in seven years and five months. His ex-girlfriend Aine (Sarah Greene) has a new boyfriend, Peter-Brian (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) for the first time since they split, and Frank may be finding that a tad difficult.

Frank is also fine because of his wingman Doofus (Domhnall Gleeson). Doofus foolishly thinks they are best friends and it’s his job to blow smoke up, facilitate and attempt to fix the relentless debris in Frank’s wake.

The series has been commissioned for Channel 4 by head of Comedy Fiona McDermott and Commissioning Editor Jack Bayles. For Merman, executive producers are Clelia Mountford and Sharon Horgan along with the Gleesons and Moloney. The series is produced by Rory Gilmartin and directed by MJ Delaney for Merman.

“We’re so excited to work with MJ, Sharon, and Clelia on this, our first and (we’ve been told) last television series,” the Gleesons and Moloney said.

Filming just began in Belfast and Dublin. The show will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada and Australia.

More TV

  • Sofia Vergara Heidi Klum

    Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum Set as 'America's Got Talent' Season 15 Judges

    Sofia Vergara has signed on as a judge for the upcoming 15th season of “America’s Got Talent” at NBC, Variety has learned. In addition, Heidi Klum is returning to the show for the first time since 2018. They join the current judging panel that consists of Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews serving [...]

  • Brian Gleeson Domhnall Gleeson

    Brian, Domhnall Gleeson Set Comedy Series 'Frank of Ireland' at Amazon, Channel 4

    Brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson are teaming for a comedy series titled “Frank of Ireland,” a co-production between Channel 4 and Amazon. The brothers Gleeson are co-writing and executive producing the show with Michael Moloney, with the half-hour series getting a six-episode order. Brian will star as Frank Marron, who is described as a 32-year-old [...]

  • YouTube TV

    YouTube TV Is Dropping Fox Regional Sports Nets, YES Network After Sinclair Standoff

    YouTube TV, Google’s internet pay-TV service, said it will drop the Fox regional sports networks and the YES Network from customer lineups this Saturday, Feb. 29 — citing an impasse in negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the RSNs. “We purchase rights from Sinclair to distribute content to you,” the YouTube TV account said [...]

  • We Work logo

    WeWork Series in the Works at Apple From Lee Eisenberg, Drew Crevello

    Apple is developing a limited series based on the story of WeWork, Variety has learned. The potential series is based on the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello will co-write and executive produce the project. Eisenberg is fresh off the critical success of the Apple series “Little [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad