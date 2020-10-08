Bretman Rock Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Bretman Rock has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively.

He continues to be represented by his manager, Dru Sansenbach, and lawyer Will Jacobson at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.

A first-generation Asian-American immigrant and a member of the queer community, Rock rose to fame via his social media platforms, which have racked up over 35 million followers. He is known for his makeover videos, food challenges, unscripted series, and Instagram modeling shots.

Additionally, Rock has launched numerous product collaborations with top beauty brands such as Morphe and Colourpop. Most recently, his 2020 “Jungle Rock” makeup collection with wet n wild sold out online within minutes and was stocked at over 20,000 physical stores internationally. He is currently nominated for the E! People’s Choice Award in “The Beauty Influencer of 2020” category, and won the award at last year’s show.

Rock has also been expanding into traditional media. He will lead the next season of the MTV series “No Filter” and appeared in the MTV special “Prom-Athon” earlier this year. He also appeared in the YouTube series “Escape the Night” in 2019.

He has been featured on numerous lists among other influential figures of his generation. He was featured on Variety‘s “Power of Young Hollywood” list in August as well as the Forbes “30 Under 30” list.