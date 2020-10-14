Bravo Sets ‘Race in America’ Voting Special (EXCLUSIVE)

As the pivotal 2020 presidential election draws nearer, Bravo has set a new virtual conversation to encourage Black Americans to vote, Variety has learned exclusively.

The 90-minute special is entitled “Race in America: Our Vote Counts” will air Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. on Bravo, and be simulcast on E!

“Today more than ever, so many people think that their vote does not matter. If we have learned anything in 2020, it is that the decisions made in government affect us all, and the politicians who make those decisions can be voted in or out. This is why we wanted to do ‘Race in America: Our Vote Counts.’ Each vote counts and we need viewers to understand why,” executive producers Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran said in a joint statement.

“Race in America” will feature talent from current Bravo series, including “The Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo; “Married to Medicine Los Angeles'” Dr. Britten Cole; “Married to Medicine Atlanta’s” Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Damon Kimes, and “Southern Charm New Orleans'” Tamica Lee, Jon Moody and Barry Smith. Additionally, E!’s Nina Parker will host, and Zuri Hall from “Access Hollywood” and Justin Sylvester from “E! News” will also be a part of the discussion.

“This election is really, for the Black community, do or die,” Bryant says in a trailer for the special, which you can watch below.

The special will consist of a roundtable-style discussion about the issues America faces today, in the context of Black history, as well as the vital role that local elections play in changing the systems and what changes the new generation can make with their vote.

“My dad tells me the story of when he registered to vote: The registrar gave him the preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America and if he couldn’t explain it, he didn’t get a chance to vote,” Bryant says.

Additionally, the doctors on the panel will discuss what effect the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have on voting this year, and what people can do to safely vote in person. Dr. Heavenly Kimes, for example, tells a story about a young, HIV-positive man she met when he came in for COVID testing who she “ignited” something in so he felt “I do need to vote; my life does matter,” she recalls in the trailer.

“Race in America: Our Vote Counts” is produced for Bravo by Lauren Grace Media with Farrell, Toran and Kandi Burruss serving as executive producers.