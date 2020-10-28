‘Brave New World’ Canceled After One Season at Peacock

Sci-fi drama series “Brave New World” has been canceled by Peacock after one season, Variety has confirmed. The show’s studio, Universal Content Productions, will attempt to sell it to other outlets.

Developed by David Wiener, “Brave New World” was part of Peacock’s original rollout and was the streamer’s only scripted series at the time of its launch in July.

Based on the novel by Aldous Huxley, “Brave New World” depicts a utopian society that has reached peace by prohibiting monogamy, privacy, money, family and history altogether. An artificial intelligence system called Indra is also put in place to connect citizens via a wireless network, and people are ranked based on their adherence to the society’s rules. But the sow takes a turn when citizens Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne travel to the Savage Lands where they become involved in a rebellion and are eventually rescued by John the Savage, who threatens the harmony of the utopian world.

“Brave New World” stars Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage, Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenina Crowne, Harry Lloyd as Bernard Marx, Kylie Bunbury as Frannie Crowne, Nina Sosanya as Mustafa Mond, Joseph Morgan as CJack60/Elliot, Sen Mitsuji as Henry Foster, Hannah John-Kamen as Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson, Demi Moore as Linda and Ed Stoppard as the Director of Stability.

The show is produced by UCP in association with Amblin Television and executive produced by Wiener, Owen Harris andGrant Morrison along with Amblin Television co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Wiener also serves as showrunner.