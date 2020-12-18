Brat TV Launches Multiple Shows on Snapchat Discover, Including ‘Past Your Bedtime’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brat TV is coming to Snapchat Discover.

The network’s hit show “Past Your Bedtime,” a Gen Z news and culture show that premiered earlier this year, has been renewed for a second season on Snapchat’s Discover platform. Since its initial broadcast on Snapchat, the show, hosted by TikTok star Sam Partida, has moved up to three episodes each week, and reached more than 8 million unique views in November.

Brat TV will also premiere a new show, titled “Hot Take,” on Snapchat. It will feature actor and digital creator Josiah Alpher who will review new releases on streamers, vlogs and social media.

“We’re thrilled that these nimble, engaging formats are resonating so strongly with Snapchat’s massive Gen Z audience,” said Brat TV’s co-founder Rob Fishman.

Since its launch in 2017, Brat TV garnered over 20 million unique viewers in the first half of 2020 from its hit shows “Chicken Girls” and its latest series, “Attaway General,” starring TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio. Brat TV’s channels are also available on Samsung, Roku, Vizio televisions, and additional Brat TV content can be found on Pluto, Tubi and Amazon Prime. In 2019, Brat TV entered a partnership with MGM TV to create original content for streaming services.

In September, Brat TV renewed its hit series “Chicken Girls” for a seventh season, starring new face Hayley LeBlanc. The series comes from the studio’s “Chicken Girls: The Movie” that reached nearly 30 million views on YouTube. The hit franchise follows a group of tight-knit friends who comprise a dance team known as the Chicken Girls.