Brat TV Announces New Cast of ‘Chicken Girls’ For Season 7

Gen Z studio Brat TV has announced that the seventh season of “Chicken Girls” will release on Sept. 1, featuring brand new cast members.

The updated cast will be led by 11-year-old Hayley LeBlanc, who is following in the footsteps of her older sister Annie, the previous star of the series. Also joining the cast is Kheris Rogers; an actress and singer, Enzo Lopez; the younger brother of TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae; “Dance Moms” alum Elliana Walmsley and dancer and actor Aiden Prince.

Txunamy Ortiz, Coco Quinn, Corinne Joy and Liam-Alexander Newman round out the new additions. Original cast members Annie LeBlanc and Hayden Summerall will appear occasionally throughout the new season.

“Coming off our best quarter yet, we couldn’t be more excited to introduce a new generation of Chicken Girls – which, for millions of Gen Z viewers, has become a household name,” Brat TV co-founder Rob Fishman said.

“Chicken Girls” debuted in 2017, with “Chicken Girls: The Movie” reaching nearly 30 million views on YouTube. The show follows a group of tight-knit friends who comprise a dance team known as the Chicken Girls. As they navigate school, relationships and family, they have to work harder than ever to keep their friendship strong.

Brat TV reached over 20 million unique viewers in the first half of 2020 across “Chicken Girls” and their latest series, “Attaway General,” starring TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio. The studio has also recently launched channels on Samsung TV, Roku, Tubi and Pluto as well as a new Snapchat broadcast called “Past Your Bedtime,” which has reached 10 million viewers. In 2019, Brat TV entered a partnership with MGM TV to create original content for streaming services.