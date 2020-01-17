×

Nat Geo Renews ‘Brain Games,’ ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls’ and ‘Life Below Zero’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
(National Geographic/Eric McCandless)
CREDIT: Eric McCandless/National Geographic

National Geographic has renewed a trio of its franchise series.

The network has announced that “Brain Games” hosted by Keegan-Michael Key will be returning for another season, as well as “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” and “Life Below Zero.”

The renewals were announced by National Geographic Global Television Networks president Courteney Monroe during the network’s winter Television Critics’ Association press tour day. In addition, Monroe revealed the premiere date for season 2 of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” a “Live Below Zero” spinoff series “Life Below Zero: The Next Generation,” and a new docuseries with “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot on board as an executive producer.

“’Brain Games,’ ‘Running Wild’ with Bear Grylls,’ ‘Life Below Zero’ and ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ are all emblematic of our unscripted programming strategy – highly entertaining, personality driven premium programming that lives up to the National Geographic brand,” said Monroe. “We are thrilled to greenlight the continuation of these franchises and to have Keegan-Michael Key, Bear Grylls, Gordon Ramsay, and fan-favorite Sue Aikens on our network.”

The Gadot series is titled “#impact” and follows inspiring young women living in communities marred by genocide, gang violence, poverty, discrimination and oppression, and yet who, against all odds, dare to dream, stand out, speak up and lead. The series is produced by Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, eOne and RPC Films. 

“I’m deeply honored to bring awareness to these young women who are the true heroes among us,” said Gadot. “By partnering with National Geographic, I’m tapping into their massive and unparalleled global reach to ensure that ‘#impact’ is followed by the largest audience possible. Together we’re making a true impact by sharing these incredible stories that will empower, lift and inspire women all over the world.”

Produced by Magical Elves and shot in front of a live studio audience, “Brain Games” challenges celebrities to use their brain power through interactive games, illusions and social experiments. The new season, premiering Jan. 20, will feature the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Drew Brees, Jordan Peele, Meghan Trainor, Anthony Anderson, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Jack Black, Mark Cuban, Kevin Hart and Rebel Wilson.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls” moved to Nat Geo from NBC for its current season, and the renewal comes just head of the season finale. The current season saw renowned adventurer Grylls traverse croc-infested mangroves in the Gulf of Panama with Brie Larson, experience the ancient art of trout tickling with Channing Tatum in the mountains of Norway, eat ants and then climb a mountain in the Swiss Alps with free soloist Alex Honnold, and drink milk directly from a goat’s udder with Armie Hammer in Sardinia.

The “Life Below Zero” pickup comes in the form of a three-series commitment deal between BBC Studios and Nat Geo comprised of two seasons of “Life Below Zero” and one new season of “Life Below Zero: Port Protection.” The deal also includes an eight-part spinoff “Next Generation” which is slated to premiere on National Geographic in 2021 and which will follow new individuals who, in a brave move, recently left their traditional lifestyle behind to face a challenging new world off the grid in the wilds of Alaska.

More TV

  • Armando Iannucci on Leaving 'Insult Heavy

    'Avenue 5': Armando Iannucci on Leaving 'Insult Heavy Political Dramas' Behind

    In a sketch from “The Armando Iannucci Shows,” a Channel 4 series from the “Veep” creator’s early catalogue, a couple tours a house with an eye to buying it. However, they discover that the property is, in fact, a paper drawing made by a bunch of youths with massive, life-sized crayons. Such commentary on the [...]

  • (National Geographic/Eric McCandless)

    Nat Geo Renews 'Brain Games,' 'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' and 'Life Below Zero'

    National Geographic has renewed a trio of its franchise series. The network has announced that “Brain Games” hosted by Keegan-Michael Key will be returning for another season, as well as “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” and “Life Below Zero.” The renewals were announced by National Geographic Global Television Networks president Courteney Monroe during the network’s [...]

  • Rachel Maddow Ratings Once Again Deliver

    Rachel Maddow Once Again Draws Huge Ratings for MSNBC

    The Nielsen ratings for the second night of Rachel Maddow’s interview with Lev Parnas Thursday on MSNBC fell short of Wednesday’s record-breaking viewership (4.5 million viewers), notching down slightly at 4.3 million. But it was the third most-watched program in the history of “The Rachel Maddow Show.” (The second most-watched was on Jan. 8, 2019.) [...]

  • PARTY OF FIVE - Freefom's "Party

    'Party of Five' Co-Creator on 'Humbling' Moment of Staffing Freeform Reboot

    Amy Lippman, who co-created both the original 1994 version of “Party of Five” and the Freeform reboot, has been humbled by her work on the new drama. “I don’t think I realized until I got into that [writers’] room with people who had a very different life expeience than my own what value it was [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Bob Iger's Disney Compensation Drops to $47.5 Million in 2019

    Disney chief Bob Iger saw his compensation for 2019 drop to $47.5 million, a 28% decline from his 2018 pay package. Disney’s leader earned $3 million in salary and a $21.8 million bonus, plus another $10 million in stock awards and $9.6 million in stock options, Disney disclosed in the company’s annual proxy filing with [...]

  • Jeff Goldblum photographed at the PMC

    'World According to Jeff Goldblum' Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

    Disney Plus has renewed “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” for a second season. The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale on Jan. 24. The documentary series is the streamer’s first original with National Geographic. The second season will consist of 10 episodes. “Jeff has captured the imagination and curiosity of our audience [...]

  • National Geographic Launches Field Ready Inclusion

    National Geographic Launches Field Ready Inclusion Program

    National Geographic has announced it is launching a program aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion behind the camera. The Field Ready Program is described as a two-phased training program that trains entry-level participants to become production assistants. Partnering with National Geographic Society, Nat Geo will choose 10 individuals per year to complete online training followed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad