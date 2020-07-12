Former Pop TV Head Brad Schwartz Exits Audible After Less Than a Month

After leaving Pop TV to join Audible as its chief content officer on June 15, Brad Schwartz has departed the Amazon-owned audiobook and audio entertainment company less than a month into his new role, Variety has learned.

Audible declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding Schwartz’s exit, but according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, Audible employees had discovered an old sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Pop Media Group and expressed discomfort to management. Schwartz was not named a defendant, but his connection to the lawsuit reportedly led the audiobook creator and provider to reconsider its ties to the executive.

Per the Feb. 2018 lawsuit, filed by a vice president of sales at Pop against Pop Media, Lionsgate and CBS, the work environment was one in which “male supervisors and colleagues engag[ed] in inappropriate and demeaning comments regarding females and employees over 40.” Schwartz is described in the suit as having made inappropriate comments about a female keynote speaker at a national women’s empowerment conference, and being aware of other execs’ inappropriate behavior and not acting on it, among other behavior. The Pop sales exec later asked for the suit to be dismissed, according to Bloomberg.

As president of Pop TV, Schwartz shepherded the launch of breakout comedy “Schitt’s Creek” and brought the fan-favorite “One Day at a Time” reboot over from Netflix. He made the leap to Audible months after the Viacom-CBS merger; the combination of the entertainment giants has resulted in layoffs across the board, including at Pop TV, over the last few months.

At the time of Schwartz’s hiring announcement last month, Audible CEO Bob Carrigan had said that the exec would be ” integral to our aggressive content efforts and plans.”