‘Bosch’ Renewed for Seventh and Final Season by Amazon Studios

By
Elaine Low

Bosch
Ahead of the series’ sixth season premiere later this year, Amazon Studios has announced that ‘Bosch’ will end with its seventh season on Amazon Prime Video.

The Amazon Original, starring Titus Welliver, is based on Michael Connelly’s novels featuring the titular detective; the final season will draw on Connelly’s “The Concrete Blonde” and “The Burning Room,” with Harry Bosch and Jerry Edgar “pursuing two separate but perilous murder investigations that will take them to the highest levels of white collar crime and the deadly depths of the street level drug trade.”

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished with ‘Bosch’ and look forward to completing the story in season 7,” said Connelly in a statement. “It’s bittersweet but all good things come to an end and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to. This started seven years ago with showrunner Eric Overmyer and me writing the pilot. We plan to write the last episode together as well. We’ll leave behind the longest running show so far on Amazon and it will be there to be discovered by new viewers for as long as people are streaming. That is amazing to me. The other thing is that we would not have come all this way without Titus Welliver. There could not have been a better actor to play this role or a better team player to build this show around. He’ll be Harry Bosch for the ages.”

The series is produced by Fabrik Entertainment and developed for television by Eric Overmyer. Welliver, Pieter Jan Brugge, Connelly, Overmyer, Daniel Pyne, James Baker and Bo Stehmeier are executive producers.

“I’m delighted that ‘Bosch’ is returning for its seventh and final season,” said Fabrik Entertainment partner and CEO Henrik Bastin. “Producing ‘Bosch’ has been an amazing journey, and my deepest gratitude goes to Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer and executive producer Pieter Jan Brugge. It would have been impossible without their creative vision, talent and kindness. I feel proud knowing that we put everything we’ve got into the series and that we gave the fans all we had. I would also like to thank Amazon for their unwavering support and engagement from the very beginning of this project and throughout all seven seasons. Jen, Vernon, Marc, Albert and Brian, thanks! It has been a blast!”

Amazon Studios COO and co-head of television Albert Cheng said that ‘Bosch,’ one of the company’s first Amazon Originals, “helped define us as a home for smartly written, captivating series.”

“It has been a pleasure to work with Eric, Henrik, Michael, Pieter Jan, Dan, Titus and the entire Bosch team,” said Cheng. “We’re delighted that we get to spend another season with Harry Bosch and conclude this wonderful television series for our Prime Video customers.”

    'Bosch' Renewed for Seventh and Final Season by Amazon Studios

