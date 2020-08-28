Bonnie Pipkin’s YA Novel ‘Aftercare Instructions’ Gets TV Adaptation From Stampede Ventures, Wiip

Stampede Ventures and independent studio Wiip will adapt Bonnie Pipkin’s debut novel, “Aftercare Instructions.”

The project is described as a half-hour “coming-of-age dramedy.” Stampede Ventures and Wiip have tapped Marguerite MacIntyre as showrunner, writer and executive producer, and Alex Kalymnios is set to executive produce and direct the pilot. Greg Silverman and Paul Shapiro will executive produce for Stampede Ventures alongside Wiip.

The 2017 novel centers on 17-year-old Genesis Johnson, a teen growing up in a small town in New Jersey. The story is set in motion after Genesis’ boyfriend Peter abandons her at a Planned Parenthood clinic during their appointment to terminate an unwanted pregnancy and continues as the teen copes with her loss.

A description for the project explains further:

The betrayal causes Gen to question everything. As Gen pushes herself forward to find her new identity without Peter, she must also confront her most painful memories. Through the lens of an ongoing four act play within the novel, the fantasy of their undying love unravels line by line, scene by scene. Digging deeper into her past while exploring the underground theater world of New York City, she rediscovers a long-forgotten dream. But it’s when Gen lets go of her history, the one she thinks she knows, that she’s finally able to embrace the complicated, chaotic true story of her life, and take center stage.

MacIntyre is repped by Katz Golden Lerner LLP. Kalymnios is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Pipkin is repped by CAA and Folio Literary Management, LLC.