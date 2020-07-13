Body Found in Lake Piru Where Naya Rivera Went Missing

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department have uncovered a body at Lake Piru in California, the site where actress Naya Rivera went missing last week.

The “Glee” star is presumed to be have drowned after a swimming accident on July 8. The Ventura Sheriff’s office have not identified the body yet, but will hold a press conference on Monday at 2 p.m. at the lake.

“Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake,” the department wrote Monday on Twitter.

Last Wednesday, Rivera rented a boat with her 4-year-old son. After she didn’t return to the rental stand on time, workers found the boat on the north end of the lake. Her son was later found sleeping on the boat wearing a life jacket, though Rivera was not there. However, her purse, identification and life jacket were in the boat. Her son told officials that he had gone swimming with his mother, and only he got back on the boat.

More than 100 people, including divers, searchers and law enforcement agents, have aided in the search for her body, but they had been unsuccessful due to dangerous conditions and poor visibility in the water. Efforts were scaled back on Friday to about 40 personnel, with Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow saying that the search is largely being conducted using side-scanning sonar devices.

Rivera is best known for her roles on “Glee,” “Step Up: High Water” and “Devious Maids.”