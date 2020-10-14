Bobby Smith Jr., Brenda Jackson Launch Production Company to Produce Black Romance Projects

Bobby Smith Jr. and his Ashore Entertainment and author Brenda Jackson have partnered to launch a film and television company to develop and produce titles from Jackson’s collection of romance novels.

Smith Jr. will oversee and write the film and TV adaptations, which will include Jackson’s Bestselling Catalina Cove Series, Madaris Series, Playas Series, Bennett Series, as well as others from her vast collection of over 130 novels and novellas.

Jackson began her professional writing career in 1995 with the release of her first book, “Tonight and Forever.” Since then she has written over 130 titles, which includes a made-for-television movie by BET, “One Special Moment,” as well as movies like “Truly Everlasting” and “A Brother’s Honor.”

She is repped by attorney Garrett Johnson.

“As a romance author, it’s wonderful to write love stories and then see them adapted as movies,” said Jackson. “I appreciate Bobby for believing in my work and wanting to bring black love stories to life on the screen. I look forward to working with him in this endeavor. I also look forward to working with Bobby to bring other black authors’ love stories to the forefront as well.”

Smith Jr. recently sold his feature pitch “Inner City Symphony” to Disney Plus with Brigham Taylor producing. He also has the sci-fi feature “Burst” with Sobini Films and the ACJ Film Fund.

“I am so excited to be joining forces with the great Brenda Jackson to celebrate and bring Black romance and Black love stories to the television screens of the world through the launching of this endeavor,” Smith Jr. said “It’s about time that Black love and Black romance truly received the beautiful spotlight that they’ve always deserved.”

He is repped by attorney Mark Temple.