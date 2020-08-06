Bobby Cannavale Rounds Out ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Cast at Hulu

“Nine Perfect Strangers” has found its final “perfect” stranger.

Bobby Cannavale has been added to the cast in a series regular role. He is the third cast member to be announced within the last week, following hot on the heels of Regina Hall and Michael Shannon.

In case you’ve lost track of the star-studded cast, here it is in full: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving and Bobby Cannavale.

The show, which was greenlight by Hulu over a year ago, is based on the book of the same name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. It takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Little is being revealed about Cannavale’s role (as with all the cast members other than Kidman), except for his name, Tony, and the fact that his is one of the titular strangers. Cannavale’s recent TV credits include Amazon’s “Homecoming” and a brief appearance in the FX on Hulu series “Mrs. America.”

“Nine Perfect Strangers” reunites a large chunk of the team behind “Big Little Lies.” Kidman will executive produce in addition to starring, with “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator and David E. Kelley. Kelley both attached to exec produce.Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will serve as co-writers and co-showrunners.