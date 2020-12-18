‘The Mandalorian’ Reveals New Spinoff Series in Finale Post-Credits Scene

(SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not watched the finale of season 2 of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”)

After a thrilling main episode with a massive reveal of its own, “The Mandalorian” finale pulled off one last trick.

In a post-credits sequence, we see Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) return to the palace of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine and shoot up the new inhabitants. Once they’re all dead, he sits on Jabba’s throne with fellow bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side, as a title comes up saying “The Book of Boba Fett, coming December 2021.”

You read that right folks! There is going to be yet another spinoff series from “The Mandalorian” centered around the fan favorite character everyone thought was dead until very recently.

Boba was shown to be alive and well in the season 2 premiere, after he was last seen falling to his supposed death in the Sarlacc Pit in “Return of the Jedi.” In later episodes, Boba regained his iconic green armor from the Mandalorian and helped him in his efforts to rescue Baby Yoda from Moff Gideon.

When Boba enters Jabba’s throne room in the credits sequence, he finds Bib Fortuna, the latter’s former chief of staff, occupying the throne. But with Bib now out of the way, perhaps this new series will see Boba continue to purge or even take over Jabba’s criminal empire?

The series joins a couple other other previously announced “Mandalorian” spinoffs, including “Ahsoka,”which will see Rosario Dawson continue to play “Clone Wars” Jedi lead Ahsoka Tano, and “Rangers of the New Republic.” Those spinoffs, along with several other major pieces of “Star Wars” news, were announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy during Disney Investor Day conference last week. Clearly the Boba spinoff was a secret “Mandalorian” showrunner Jon Favreau asked her to keep.