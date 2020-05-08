‘The Mandalorian’: Temuera Morrison to Appear as Boba Fett in Season 2

Temuera Morrison is returning to the “Star Wars” galaxy, this time playing a different iconic villain.

The New Zealand actor will appear in season 2 of “The Mandalorian” as Boba Fett, sources with knowledge of the series confirmed to Variety, having played his father and clone Jango in the prequel movies.

Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rumors had been swirling that Boba would make an appearance in the Disney Plus series, after a mysterious off-screen character made similar noises to the bleeps from the character’s suit at the very end of the fifth episode of season 1. All viewers could see was the character’s shadow, as he loomed over the dead body of bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Boba’s resurrection represents a pretty surprising turn of events, given that he was last seen falling to his supposed death in the Sarlacc Pit of Tatooine in “Return of the Jedi.” Regardless of how brief his appearnace in the show might be, one certainty is that he is hot on the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda’s tail.

Season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” which finished shooting just before the coronavirus production shutdown in early March, is slated to premiere in October, and will feature episodes directed by star Carl Weathers and returning helmer Rick Famuyiwa. Although season 3 hasn’t officially been announced, Variety reported exclusively that showrunner Jon Favreau, and the animation and set design departments have already begun working on the popular series’ third outing.

In other recent “Mandalorian”-related news, it was reported that “Briarpatch” star Rosario Dawson also joined Season 2 in a guest starring role as Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice and one of the central characters in the popular animated show “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” However, Dawson remained tight-lipped on the matter during an interview with Variety.

“The Mandalorian” was the first “Star Wars” series to launch on Disney Plus, and the streamer has several others in the works, including a mysterious project from “Russian Doll” showrunner Leslye Headland.

