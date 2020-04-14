Bloomberg Media Will Launch Live CEO Digital Interview Series

“Leadership Live With David Rubenstein,” a Bloomberg Media digital series that features live interviews between Carlyle Group Co-Executive Chairman David Rubenstein and a range of CEOs, will launch today at 4:30 p.m.

In this weekly half-hour series, available via Bloomberg Media digital properties, Rubenstein takes viewers into executives’ home offices to find out how they are navigating the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Arne Sorenson, the CEO of Marriott Corp., will serve as the series’ first guest.

Additional guests scheduled to appear include Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman; Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky; Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf; and Cargill CEO Dave Maclennan.

Rubenstein, who is also a Bloomberg Television host, intends to explore how business leaders are keeping their companies operating while also sifting through their personal stories.